Mayor unveils festive card charity shop in Wakefield's Ridings centre to help good causes in run upto Christmas
The Mayor has launched Wakefield’s festive Cards for Good Causes for 2022.
Cards for Good Causes has returned to Wakefield this Christmas and can now be found in The Ridings Centre in the city centre.
The charity card shop offers a variety of festive cards from a wide range of charities including Cancer Research, Wakefield Hospice and the British Heart Foundation.
Cards for Good Causes has shops throughout the country and is returning to Wakefield for the holiday period.
Most Popular
The Mayor of Wakefield, Coun David Jones was at the store following the launch to encourage local people to support the charities and buy the products this Christmas.
Coun Jones said: "Citizens of Wakefield it’s over to you!
"The opening of Cards for Good Causes means it’s Christmas time so please come down and buy as many gifts as you possibly and show your support.”
Last year, the Wakefield branch managed to raise and donate £15,000 to charity.
Following last year’s success, this year, the shop is looking to raise, and beat, that 2021 amount over the coming months.
Shop manager Jill Farringdon, who joined the mayor at the launch, added: "We’ve got lots of different cards to choose from for lots of different charities.
"On behalf of Cards for Good Causes thank you for your support and we’re looking forward to reaching our target goal to raise vital funds for charity.”
The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm in the run up to and throughout Christmas.