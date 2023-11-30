'No excuses' - West Yorkshire Police launch drink-drive Christmas crackdown

There are no excuses for driving under the influence of drink or drugs – that’s the message from West Yorkshire Police as it launches its annual Christmas drink drug drive awareness campaign.

Throughout December, the Force will be carrying out intensive enforcement activity on our roads and taking every opportunity to remind people of the potentially fatal consequences of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

Causing death and serious injury to yourself, your passengers and other road users are just some of the potential consequences of drink and drug driving. Those caught can also face prison sentences, the loss of jobs, fines and loss of driving licences.

As part of this year’s campaign, our officers have shared some of the poor excuses they hear from motorists who have been arrested for driving whilst under the influence of drink and drugs.

Chief Inspector James Farrar, Head of the Roads Policing Unit said: “This year’s campaign centres around ‘The 12 Excuses of Christmas’ – to highlight just some of the reasons people come up with to try and justify why they have been caught driving over the limit of drink or drugs.

"Common excuses include ‘I only had a couple’, ‘I wasn’t driving very far’ or ‘I haven’t had a drink since last night’.

“The consequences can include a fine, a driving disqualification or even a prison sentence. But most importantly the outcome could be having to live with the knowledge that you have seriously injured, or even worse, killed an innocent person.

“My officers are experts in spotting the signs of people driving under the influence and will be relentless in continuing to stop every driver they suspect may be doing so.”

Members of the public are encouraged to do what they can to keep the roads safe this Christmas by reporting anyone they suspect of regularly driving under the influence of drink or drugs - there is a reporting form on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Or you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously here or by calling 0800 555 111.

But remember to always call 999 in an emergency if a crime is in progress or there is a danger to life.

The Force is also encouraging people who are struggling with issues around alcohol, drugs or any other vulnerabilities to reach out for support. It has teamed up with West Yorkshire Liaison and Diversion, a support service who can help people with drink and drug problems who have come into contact with the criminal justice system.

West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe OBE, who is also the Chair of the Vision Zero board, said:“This latest campaign targeting drink and drug driving over the festive period plays a vital role in our partnership ambitions around Vision Zero.

