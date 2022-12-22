News you can trust since 1852
Pop Choir ready to hit a high note in Wakefield with chorus launching at St Austin's in the New Year

Lucy’s Pop Choir is set to launch in Wakefield with its first session planned for the New Year.

By Shawna Healey
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The choir will host its first meeting in Wakefield at St Austin’s Church, found on Wentworth Terrace, on Tuesday, January 17 from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Set up by York-based singing coach, Lucy McClean, in 2013, Lucy’s Pop Choir already boasts groups in Bradford, Harrogate and Leeds.

Lucy said: “I set up the original choir as a bit of an experiment after I couldn’t find a group to sing pop songs with.

Lucy's Pop Choir started in York in 2013 by singing coach, Lucy McClean.
"It has grown and grown since then. We’ve got choirs in Leeds, Harrogate and Bradford and so, Wakefield was the next logical place to spread to.

“I want to encourage everyone to come and give it a bash, all of our singers have made so many new friends since starting out.”

The choir is open to anyone over the age of 18 and the first taster session is free.

To book a taster session visit https://www.lucyspopchoir.co.uk/contact-wakefield.

The group in Wakefield will be held at St Austin's Church near Leeds Road every Tuesday starting from January 17.
