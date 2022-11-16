Remember your loved ones this Christmas with Wakefield Hospice’s Light Up a Life Appeal

Each light will adorn the Christmas tree inside Wakefield Cathedral over the festive period, shining for the loved ones being remembered.

There is no minimum donation, and anyone can dedicate a light, whether they have a connection with Wakefield Hospice, or not.

Every single donation will help the hospice staff to care for seriously ill people and their families.

Last year the ‘Light up a Life’ appeal raised £33,472 which helped to pay for 1,339 hours of nursing care.

The name of each person being remembered will appear in the Book of Blessings which will also be displayed at Wakefield Cathedral until Twelfth Night.

The Tree of Lights will be lit at special services being held at Wakefield Hospice on Friday, December 2 at 6.30pm and at Wakefield Cathedral on Sunday, December 4 at 2pm and 5pm.

Refreshments and merchandise will be available at the services. Tickets for each service are limited to four tickets per booking, due to high demand.

If you are unable to attend a service a home pack is available to order for you to remember your loved ones. A small copy of the Book of Blessings is also available to order to enable people to view their dedication(s) at home.

Maggie Keane from Wakefield Hospice said, 'Christmas can be a difficult time when you are parted from your loved ones.

"The ‘Light up a Life’ appeal gives us all the opportunity to remember family and friends who are absent, and every donation will help fund the hospice's many services. The cost-of-living crisis means we need the local community’s support now more than ever. We are still here, sharing the care for people affected by life-limiting illnesses.’

Wakefield Hospice costs £4.3m per year to run with three quarters of the hospice’s funding from fundraising and charitable sources. The care they provide is only possible because of the generosity of people’s donations. Thank you for your continued support.

