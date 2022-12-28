RSPCA Wakefield thanks community for generous Christmas shoebox donations
The RSPCA’s Wakefield branch has taken to social media to thank locals who donated to its annual appeal.
The local branch’s charity appeal saw Wakefield's rescue dogs, cats and small animals receiving a variety of Christmas gifts in shoeboxes.
Supporters could build boxes full of treats, toys and food for the animals living in the East Ardsley centre throughout Christmas.
A spokesperson from the branch posted: “We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has donated to our Christmas shoebox appeal this year for all the animals at our centre! We are so overwhelmed with how many boxes we have received over the last few weeks, full of toys, treats, food, and more!“Your generosity will make a huge difference to all the animals at our branch who don't have a place to call home this Christmas, they will be truly spoiled with all your donations!”