Families can meet the main man by the shopping centre’s bespoke grotto, made by Hudderfield’s Secret Shed Company, this November and December.

All visits are free with all voluntary donations going to West Yorkshire charity Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

And there will be free face painting for kids every Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3pm while Santa is there. The grotto will be open 4pm-6pm Thursdays and 11am-3pm Saturday and Sundays then Tuesday to Friday Christmas week.

Kids visiting Santa will get a free gift while stocks last, with treats set to include either a snowball squishy, Santa lolly or sweets.

Santa will be joined by a completely new set of Christmas light at Trinity Walk, featuring a giant Christmas tree by New Look as well as illuminated installations like a giant present and big bauble.

Free parking after 3pm every Thursday will be back at the centre, starting on November 24 with big stores like TK Maxx, Next, Asda Living, Sainsbury's and more open late.

Located around the corner from The Entertainer toy shop and above Sainsbury’s, the grotto will be in centre’s Christmas zone and has plenty of space for families to meet Santa in the open air, while remaining covered by the canopy roof.

Lucy Grice, Marketing Manager for Trinity Walk, said: “We know our shoppers really enjoy visiting us at Christmas and how popular our free Santa’s grotto is, which is why we always want to try and improve things every year.

“So to have a completely new set of Christmas lights is really exciting. We liked our previous illuminations, but after a decade they were ready for a refresh and we hope people will like them.

“Offering a quality Christmas experience, like our grotto, for free is important to us – and our families – now more than ever.”

The centre will welcome a new Santa after the previous Father Christmas retired from the role after 10 wonderful years.

If families have any questions or children with additional needs, then just drop the centre a line on [email protected] and they will do their best to help.