Organised by Rotary Club of Horbury and Ossett Phoenix and Rotary Club of Ossett, Father Christmas will be visiting the towns in his sleigh this week.

Santa has already visited some streets in Horbury and Ossett yesterday, Monday December 12, and has more stops on his list before the big day in just under two weeks time.

Here is where he will be calling:

Santa will tour Ossett and Horbury on Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14.

Horbury

The jolly fat man will be visiting Horbury on Tuesday, December 13 from 5.30pm, starting from Dovecote and Gagewell Drive to Stannard Well, Inwood Nursing Home, Willowbrook Manor, Benton Park Estate, Tyndale Avenue, Beckett Close, Chesterton Court, Osborne Avenue, Rochdale Drive, Rochdale Court, Shelley Court, Horbury Bridge and Parklands.

On Wednesday, December 14 at 5.30pm Saint Nicholas will be touring Oakwood, Beechwood and Elmwood Grove and will be visiting California Drive, Parker Road, North Avenue, East Avenue, South Avenue and West Avenue.

As well as the Sycamores, The Shutt, Dudfleet Lane and Castle Grove.

Santa is gearing up for the big day on December 25.

In Horbury, all profits from the sleigh routes will go to the Horbury and Ossett Phoenix Trust Fund. The charity has already committed to spending £2000 to support two local food banks and will be funding spring bids in the New Year.

Ossett

On Tuesday, December 13, Santa Claus will be leaving Dimple Well Lodge at 5.15pm and will be visiting Priory Road, South Street, Valley Road, Healy Road, Healy Drive, Healy Crescent, Valley View Road, South Street, THe Green, Manor Road Grange Drive, Manor Road, Teall Street, Goring Park Avenue, Spa Croft Road, Junction Lane, South Parade, Manor Lane, Cavewell Gardens, Manor Drive, Park Square, Park Gardens, Lime Street, Belgrave Street, and Southdale Road, returning to Dimple Well Lodge for 8.30pm.

On Wednesday, December 14, Father Christmas will be leaving the Royal Oak on Owl Lane at 5.15pm and will be visiting Amberwood Chase, Rosewood Drive, Owl Lane, Royds Avenue, Hillcrest Avenue, Bridle Place, Swithenbank Avenue and High Street.

Santa will then stop for an hour at Shoulder of Mutton pub to give out gifts and will then visit Greenacres, Brookedale Avenue, Branstone Grove, Neston Way, Brookdale Avenue, High Street, the Boot and Shoe, Swithenbank Street, and Bridle Lane with a return to the Hammer and Stithy for 8.30pm.

On Thursday, December 15, Saint Nicholas will leave the Hammer and Stithy at 5.15pm and will visit Bridle Place, Bridle Lane, Wood Street, Lodge Hill Road, Bretby Avenue, Holly Approach, Berryfield Garth, Wood Street, Swithenbank Avenue, Bridle Place, Bridle Lane, Dewsbury Road, Church Street, Moorcroft, Springstone Avenue, Denholme Drive, Church Street, Brammer Close, Cromwell Place and Woodbine Street.

on Friday, December 16, the old jolly man will leave Maypole Ossett Centre at 5.15pm and will visit Towngate, Longlands Road, Towngate, Whitley Spring Road, Whitley Spring Crescent, Towngate, Hinchcliffe Avenue, Queen’s Walk, Westwood Road, Haggs Hill Road, Teall Court, South Parade, Fairfield Road, Sunnydale Park and New Street Road.

