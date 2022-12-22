The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch has announced the paw-some winners of its charity Christmas Online Pet Show.

The annual online show showcases the district’s best and most talented pooches, fabulous felines and smaller animals during the festive season.

Proud owners could submit their dogs, cats and rabbits to one of the eight categories, with the hope their pet would come out on top.

Entrants needed to only pay a £2 fee and submit a picture to compete in as many categories as they’d like, with all proceeds being donated to the centre.

Ultimately, £191 was raised for the Wakefield branch, which is in East Ardsley, and the animals they care for.

The winners from each category were announced earlier in December and were then put to a public vote on Facebook.

The public then liked the photo of which of the eight they thought should win the top award of Best in Snow.

Best Christmas Themed Name winner, Clementine came out on top and was announced as the winner on Monday following two days of voting.

Each winner won a digital certificate, with the winner of Best in Snow also winning an animal hamper.

A spokesperson from the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch said: “Congratulations to all our winners, it was a very hard task to choose between all of our adorable entries!

"We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who entered our competition with photos of your adorable pets! Your entries and donations raised an incredible £191 for the dogs, cats, and small animals at our centre in East Ardsley!”

1. Prettiest Girl Holly took home the award for Santa's Prettiest Girl. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Photo Sales

2. Santa's Little Helper Puppy Fudge won the best puppy award, up to 12 months, and was crowned Santa's Little Helper. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Photo Sales

3. NYWE-21-12-2022-Charles-YOR.jpg Charles won the Wisest Man/Woman categroy that highlights animals over seven years old. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Photo Sales

4. Pet with the Best Christmas Themed Name Clementine was chosen as the Pet with the Best Christmas Themed Name. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Photo Sales