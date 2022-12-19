Team Chocolate Orange donates Christmas confectionery to Wakefield Fire Station

The Chocolate Orange Challenge was set up in 2011 by Chris Lamb, 45, from St Helen’s, after his four-year-old son tragically passed away from congenital cytomeglavirus in December 2010.

Before Elliot passed away, Chris stopped in a shop on his way to the hospital to pick up some last minute treats where he saw a stack of chocolate oranges on the counter.

The following Christmas, remembering the one chocolate orange that Elliott handed to the nurse, Chris bought as many chocolate oranges as he could to give to the staff who worked on the ward who had been looking after Elliott.

Team Chocolate Orange donated the citrus-flavoured chocolate to the crew at the Wakefield station.

And they were so gratefully received that he has gone on each year to collect chocolate orange donations from friends, family, colleagues and businesses to hand out to doctors, nurses and emergency services in memory of Elliott.

Since 2010 thousands of chocolate oranges have been delivered, last weekend they delivered over 20,000 chocolate oranges to the hospitals, hospices, care homes and emergency services across the UK.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service wrote on social media: “A huge thanks to Team Chocolate Orange for donating chocolate oranges to our Wakefield Station.

"Team Chocolate Orange donate chocolate oranges to front-line services across the country each year in memory of 4-year-old Elliot, to thank the incredible people who looked after him.

