Tesco Toy Sale launches with up to 50% off big name brands including LEGO, Barbie and Hot Wheels

Tesco is offering big savings this Christmas

Tesco Toy Category Manager Anne Borrett said: “We know that with the cost of living squeeze Christmas can be quite a strain on the wallet – especially for families with more than one child - so we want to make it easier for them to spread the cost of buying presents.

“We’ve chosen some of the most popular and latest toys for children of all ages for the sale, with big name brands such as Lego, Hot Wheels, Barbie, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol – all at up to half price!”

Parents can save 40% on LEGO with Clubcard Prices:

Pick up the LEGO City Stuntz 2-in-1 Bundle Pack, now £25.50, down from £43.00. Down from £40.00, the LEGO Friends 3-in-1 Bundle Pack is now £24.00. LEGO City Space Ride Amusement Truck is now £21.00, down from £35.00. Children can enjoy playing with the LEGO Technic Heavy Duty Excavator, now £21.00, down from £35.00.

Keep the kids entertained with 50% off games:

It's all fun and games with the Classic Games Collection, now £10.00, down from £20.00. The Cheatwell Games Family Charades is now £10.00, down from £20.00. Play the Spinmaster 12-in-1 Wooden Games Compendium, now £17.50, originally £35.00. Grab the Hy-Pro Football Table, now £12.00, down from £24.00.

Delight toddlers with up to 50% on toys:

Get a 50% saving on the In the Night Garden Pull-along Ninky-Nonk Wobble Train, now £17.50, down from £35.00. Pick up the Bing Mini House Playset for just £30.00, saving £20.00, was £50.00. Save £19.50 and purchase the VTech Toot-Toot Drivers Parking Tower, now £28.50, down from £48.00. Get half price on the Peppa Pig Talking George Soft Toy and Peppa Pig Talking Peppa Soft Toy, both now £11.00 each, down from £22.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get up to half price off dolls: