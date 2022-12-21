Each household will have received an updated bin collection calendar for the festive period and 2023, or can check the Where I Live page.

The last recycling collection before Christmas will be on Friday, December 23.

There will be a household waste collection on Friday, December 30. A council spokesperson said “a reasonable amount of bagged excess household waste” will be collected on this date only.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Christmas decorations sit on top of rubbish in a bin waiting to be collected outside a residential property on January 6, 2017 in Bristol, England. Following the festive period many councils in UK are struggling to get on top of the huge amount of residential recycling and refuse that has been generated. In Bristol, the city's waste company, Bristol Waste has described the levels as being 'unprecedented' and the cause of some delays in collection. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The household waste recycling centres will open as normal over the festive period except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day, when they will be closed.

Centres can be exceptionally busy at this time of year and the advice is to avoid peak times between Christmas and the New Year, if possible.

All non-essential Wakefield Council services will be closed from 5pm on Friday, December 23 and re-open on January 3 while essential services will vary their opening times over the festive period.

Residents who need care at home or in residential care, and children who require social work support will continue to receive this from staff who will be working throughout the holiday.

Andrew Balchin, chief executive at Wakefield Council, said: “Although we are closing many of our services over the festive period, residents can be reassured that we have planned for any potential emergencies and many of our staff will be working over Christmas.

