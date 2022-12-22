Santa Claus and his helpers ready to receive letters from around the world

Santa Claus’ Main Post Office in Rovaniemi and Posti, Finland’s postal service, has analysed letters written to Father Christmas from children and adults around the globe.

Santa's letter data reveals that the top Christmas wishes that are sent to him are family, health and happiness, rather than electronics and toys.

Every year more than half a million letters arrive at Santa Claus’ Main Post Office, Finland’s northernmost post office located in The Arctic Circle in Rovaniemi, official home town of Santa Claus.

Sorting out letters for Santa Claus

And up to 30,000 letters arrive daily in the lead up to Christmas Day.

Over the years this Santa has received more than 20 million letters from around 200 countries.

The young and the young at heart, mostly between the ages of eight and 25, write to Father Christmas.

They open their hearts. asking him for a range of items from the latest toys to world peace.

In 2022 data indicated that the three main themes letters were written about were health and family as well as being together.

“Analysing the letters highlighted the emotional reality about the world we live in and proved that our loved ones, and little things like being together, are what matter most,” confirmed Jenni Ihatsu, brand and marketing director of Posti.

She added: “In a time marked by a pandemic, civil unrest and climate threats, it seemed important to raise these issues.

"And to remind ourselves that wherever we are, our emotions and wishes are very similar.”

Letters arrive at Santa Claus’ Main Post Office year-round for Father Christmas and his elves.

Those looking to dive deep into the Christmas spirit can visit the post office for themselves.

There they can meet the elves and even write their letters to hand deliver to Santa.

“Reading letters to Santa is one of the best parts of our job.

"We love bringing joy to people around the world and it’s fascinating to see what people ask for,” said Katja Tervonen, chief elf of Santa Claus’ Main Post Office

Katja added: “Over recent times letters have been less materialistic, focussing more on togetherness, family and happiness. Which is what the Christmas season is all about.”

Most common themes raised among latest Christmas letters to Santa Claus included ...

Family

Health

Christmas

Being together

Hurry

Rudolph the Reindeer

I believe in Santa

Does Santa exist?

Christmas gift wish

Please write back

Finland

Pandemic

Snow

Elves

Letters not only requested items writers wanted, but also expressed care for Santa Claus himself, sending well wishes for him and his reindeer.

Well-wishers hope the team are getting enough rest, promising cookies and carrots for them on Christmas Eve.

Another question that came up in multiple letters to Santa was the age-old one of “Santa, are you real?”

