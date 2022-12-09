NewSpring Church, found on Illingworth Street in Ossett, will open its doors for the second year in a row to offer a home cooked Christmas dinner with all of the trimmings on December 25.

The meal will be served from 12.30pm and anyone who would otherwise be spending Christmas Day alone or are struggling to make ends meet is invited to the lunch.

The meal is being cooked and served by the leader of the church John Ledgeway, his wife, Kate, his sons, and volunteers from the congregation.

The team of volunteers who cook the free community meal twice a month at the church.

John said: “This is the second year we will be opening our doors on Christmas Day.

"Last year we had 26 people who came for dinner and delivered food to others in their homes. As a church, part of our philosophy is to look after people.

"We saw last year that people were lonely and vulnerable so my wife and I sat our four boys down and asked them their opinions on helping others on Christmas Day, which they agreed with.

"With the cost of living crisis this year, decided to do it again.

"We’re fortunate to have family to spend time with but for a lot of people, it is a sad and lonely day and we want to help people not experience that.”

The church also holds a free community lunch between 12pm and 1.30pm every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

For more information or to register for the dinner call the church on 07875 313029 or email at [email protected]

