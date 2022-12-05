Wakefield Santa Dash: A red army of Santas dash for the finish line to raise cash for Wakefield Hospice

More than 100 Santas took to the streets of Wakefield yesterday for the annual Santa Dash in aid of Wakefield Hospice.

The event, which saw people of all ages dress up as the jolly man in red and complete the one- mile course around Wakefield city centre, was organised by Wakefield Hospice and event partners Wakefield BID.

Through registration fees and sponsorship, people helped raise more than £5,000, which will go towards supporting the care provided by Wakefield Hospice for local patients and their families this Christmas.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everybody who joined us on Sunday morning for the latest instalment of our Wakefield Santa Dash.

“Events like this provide a vital boost to our fundraising efforts – we are fully aware of the financial challenges being faced by everyone at the moment, and we are so grateful for the continued support of our local community.

“A big thank you to Wakefield BID for supporting us with the event too, and as always to our team of volunteers without whom events like this wouldn’t be possible.”

Wakefield Hospice must raise over £4.3 million each year to continue providing their services – from their Christmas Tree Collection service through to supporting their Winter Wardrobe Stock Appeal, visit www.wakefieldhospice.org to find out how you can support your local hospice this Christmas.

