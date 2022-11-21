Wakefield's Christmas lights transform the city centre into a winter wonderland

The festive season has officially begun in Wakefield with the Christmas Light Up 2022.

Light Up has returned with a series of events lighting up the district to coincide with the start of the festive season – starting with Wakefield city centre on Friday.

Visitors were able to explore a trail of light installations throughout the city, while partners Wakefield BID, Trinity Walk, The Ridings Shopping Centre and Wakefield Cathedral all hosting festive activities for the whole family to enjoy.

There was plenty of Christmas cheer at the festive market chalets, people warmed up in the tipi bar whilst listening to acoustic music and watch the thrilling street entertainment including the return of Ghost Caribou.

Visitors made their way along the trail taking in all the wonderful installations, including Bezerker, a giant monster, Dennis the illuminated fire truck, Trinity Walk’s brand new Christmas Lights and lit up inflatables at the Ridings Shopping centre.

The Art House showcased a neon giant ball of yarn by Studio Vertigo and there was the chance to explore Westgate’s rich heritage through a series of intricate light-based artworks by Tracey Meek.

*Photos by Andrew Benge

