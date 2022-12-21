Wakefield's St Catherine's Church and food pantry open Christmas Day for those in need

The centre on Doncaster Road in Belle Vue has become a staple within the district due to the extensive support they provide for the community.

Alongside its recently announced Warm Space, the centre runs a necessary food pantry that allows those struggling to come and do a weekly shop without fear or judgement.

Staff have announced the centre will continue as normal throughout Christmas, including Christmas Day, with volunteers ensuring no one is alone or in need throughout the holiday season.

St Catherine’s Church and Centre, Doncaster Road, Wakefield.

Whilst the annual Christmas Day Communion will take place in the church at 10am, the space will remain open throughout the day, with free hot drinks and festive food being provided.

Centre Manager, Lisa Grant said: "We want to make sure that anyone who feels isolated or is vulnerable is not alone this Christmas.”

"Christmas is an especially hard time of year for many people, especially following the cost of living crisis and I want them to know that there is a safe space here if they ever need it.”

Lisa continues: "I've got an amazing staff team and an amazing volunteer team and we’re still going and I’m very grateful for their help and selflessness this Christmas. At the end of the day we all just want to provide as much support and help as we possibly can.”