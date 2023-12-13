Wakefield Cathedral has a busy programme of events taking place during the festive season. Here’s a round-up of what’s happening in the run-up to Christmas.

December 13

The Civic Carol Service returns, running from 7pm-9.30pm and is free to attend.

December 15

Wakefield Cathedral's Carols by Candlelight concert. The concert usually sells out quickly, and extra tickets have been released for one of the dates

The pre-concert drinks reception takes place from 6pm-6.45pm. This relaxed setting gives audience members the chance to wind down and have a chat with some drinks and canapes before the Christmas by Candlelight concert. Tickets are £10.

December 15 and 21

This year sees the return of Wakefield Cathedral's Carols by Candlelight Concert with two performances scheduled, due to popular demand. Both concerts run from 7pm-9.30pm. With more than 800 tickets sold already, the second concert (December 21) has sold out, and the cathedral has released an extra 50 tickets for the concert on December 15. Audience members will also receive a free mince pie and mulled wine during the interval. Tickets range from £14-£20.

December 17

The Christingle service at Wakefield Cathedral

The cathedral's Christingle service is on Sunday, December 17 from 3.30pm-4.30pm. This free, family-focused service will tie in with the Nativity story.

December 19

The last Tuesday Lunchtime Concert before Christmas will be transformed into the Lunchtime City Carols Concert on Tuesday, December 19 from 1pm-1.45pm. This free sing-a-long event will see a combination of cathedral staff and choir make-up an informal choir so that attendees can join in. It is ideal for people doing some Christmas shopping who want to get in the festive spirit.

January 4

The Epiphany Family Fun event at Wakefield Cathedral provides activities for children to get involved

The Epiphany Family Fun drop-in event runs from 9.30am-3pm on Thursday, January 4. This will be a child-focused event with colouring pens and toys available.

Christmas services

There are services running on Christmas Eve, including a midnight mass at 11pm, and Christmas Day.

Wakefield Cathedral is open every day from 8am-4pm during Christmas, with some temporary opening hours:

Christmas Day: 8am-11.30am.

Boxing Day: 9:30am-12.30pm.

December 27, 28 and 29: 09.30am-12.30pm.

December 30: 8am-3pm.

New Year’s Day: 8am-3pm.

Kitty Turner, Wakefield Cathedral communications officer, said: "We aim to always have somewhere where people can go for some peace or help every day of the year and that includes Christmas Day and all the days surrounding that."