Chosen by 13 pupils from across six primary schools, Cartner’s No.5 new bar on Shoemarket in the town has scooped first place.

More than 50 businesses entered the competition and were judged by pupils from Carleton Park Junior and Infants, St. Giles C. E Academy, De Lacy Academy, HalfPenny Lane School, Orchard Head Junior Infants and Nursery and School and Larks Hill Junior and Infants School.

Paul Cartwright, chair of Pontefract Civic Society, said: “we were delighted by this year’s response with over 50 decorated businesses, which was understandably slightly down on last year, though the quality of around 20% of those judged were impressive in the eyes of the pupils.

"We know all the displays have brightened up the town, which encourages customers and families to explore and enjoy the Christmas spirit.

“We’ve seen the enthusiasm building for window dressing during and after the pandemic, with things like the Liquorice Festival and Halloween, so this year, we provided the pupils with a little more guidance to look for what really wowed them from first impressions, and single points separated the top seven businesses.”

A surprise second place went to the Indoor Market Hall, which was a mix numerous inflatables, wrapped parcels, garlands, and a focal stall with a memory tree supporting the Prince of Wales Hospice, plus individual stalls had decorations.

Last year’s winner, Nail Express on Finkle Street was closely beaten into a worthy third place this year.

New pub Cartners No.5 on Shoemaker scooped first place in the display competition.

Others which sparkled in the eyes of school pupils were Forever After, The Mad Ox, Jackie’s Florist, Beastfair Vaults, and The Tea Shop on Shoemarket.

Richard Grace, St. Giles C. E. Headteacher, added: “It is such a great opportunity for our children to participate in the judging alongside other schools in Pontefract.

"It’s such lovely festive activity, which is always well organised by the Pontefract Civic Society and we look forward to working with them more in the New Year”

Mr Cartwright and Phil Cook presented framed certificates to the top three businesses and the civic society’s Peter Ferrari took the photographs.

Second place went to the Indoor Market Hall.

For local information visit the civic society on social media @PontefractCivic, the website at www.pontefractcivicsociety.org.uk or call 01977 708658. New members are always welcome, and you can sign up online.

