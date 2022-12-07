The brass band is set to perform at Ossett Community Centre on Saturday, December 10 at 2pm.

The band will perform a selection of Christmas carols, songs and legendary music from the most popular Christmas films.

The programme will include hits including Let it Go from Disney’s mega-successful Frozen, The Christmas Song by Nat King Cole, Santa Claus is Coming to Town as well as new arrangements of Nowell, Ding Dong Merrily on High and God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.

Soloists will also be playing arrangements of Away in a Manger, Sweet Chiming Christmas Bells and Gaudete.

Garry Hallas, musical director at Yorkshire Imperial Band, said: “This weekend we will be presenting our festive concert ‘Winter Wonderland’.

“This is a fundraising concert as we are not sponsored and will help to keep us going. We will be playing a big selection of Christmas music.

"We will be playing tunes that people will recognise and will be able to hum along too as well.

Garry Hallas, musical director of Yorkshire Imperial Band.

"Our principal cornet player, Allen Fowler, has been with the band for over 25 years and will be playing a solo performance of Away in a Manager.

"We invite everyone to come down and join us in celebrating the festivities.”

Refreshments will be available as well as the Imp’s infamous surprise wrapped raffle – where players can win anything from Christmassy gift sets to Brussel sprouts.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £8 for concessions and children are free.

The brass band is affectionately known as the 'Yorkshire Imps'.

