Annie Montgomerie, Little Terra and Eeffa, 2022. Image © the artist, courtesy of Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Amanda Peach writes: Over my 24 years at YSP I have had the privilege to work with a diverse community of contemporary artists, designers, and craft makers from Yorkshire and beyond.

I am responsible for the aesthetic of our retail spaces, both instore and online, and oversee all product selection, development, and merchandising. I curate three YSP Shops exhibitions a year along with the MADE programme which showcases contemporary craft and jewellery.

The next YSP Shops exhibition is by internationally renowned UK artist Annie Montgomerie. Hand Me Downs (November 5 – February 26) will be an insight into one of the most imaginative minds in the field of contemporary craft working today. The exhibition is a celebration of childhood and all the joyous, and agonising moments that go with it. There will be over 30 anthropomorphic creatures on display and available to purchase online and instore at YSP.

We have had the pleasure of working with Annie on the creation of the vinyl figure, Fuchsia, to mark this exhibition, which will be released exclusively at YSP. We have also commissioned British jewellery designer Rachel Larkins to create a series of one-off pieces of jewellery based on the work in the exhibition. Alongside these works, we also have a special 2023 calendar, a pack of 10 postcards and a mini print.

With Christmas around the corner YSP Shops has something for everyone, from toys and books to homeware and jewellery. An item I gift year on year is Everyday Seasoning by Scarborough based company SeaGrown which adds a real depth of flavour and delivers all the health benefits associated with seaweed to almost any dish you cook. Sustainably sourced and local – what more could you want?

Shop and find out more at ysp.org.uk