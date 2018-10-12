Cineworld in Castleford to host Queen fancy dress screening

To celebrate the release of Bohemian Rhapsody in 4DX, Cineworld Castleford is encouraging guests to dress like the band Queen for one night only.

On Wednesday, October 24 the cinema will be transporting attendees back in time with a fancy dress screening at 8.30pm.

Attendees are invited to rock their best moustache and yellow gold-braided jacket and dust off their old black and white tiled jumpsuit – Queen is the theme of the evening and Cineworld is putting no limit on creativity.

A £100 voucher will even be awarded to the best dressed attendee on the night.

Chris Musgrave, General Manager of Cineworld Castleford said: “We are looking forward to welcoming fans of Queen to one of the first screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody.

"Not only will they dress the part, but the 4DX experience will truly transport them into the beat of the onscreen action.”

The new film – starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury – promises to be an epic biography depicting the rise of the iconic band from their early beginnings right through to their rise to fame.

Tickets are available from the Cineworld website at www.cineworld.co.uk/4dx#/.