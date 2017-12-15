Councillor’s favourite things about Normanton

Coun Pam Mayne is the deputy leader of Normanton Town Council.

Here she gives the lowdown on her favourite things about Normanton.

Coun Pam Mayne, deputy leader of Normanton Town Council.

The choice of places to eat:

You are spoilt for choice for places to eat in Normanton town centre.

We have a vast selection of sandwich bars, cafes, fish and chip shops, bistros and a new restaurant.

The shopping:

The annual Normanton Party in the Park event.

Normanton town centre has all of the basics that you would need from groceries and household to clothing and toys.

We have recently been blessed with some quite unique new shops including Julie Scrumptious - a specialist cake supplies shop in the market, to Betsy Boo Boo’s Boutique selling beautiful children’s clothes, party prints and gifts selling unique presents and John’s Linen who have relocated from the market to the High Street.

Normanton also has its market which is open on Tuesdays plus a second hand market on the third Saturday in each month.

Places to visit:

Crowds at Normanton's Party in the Park.

Haw Hill Park provides a beautiful setting for a game of tennis, bowling, football or a quiet walk around the pond.

You can admire the new heron sculpture and look for fairies on the fairy trail.

While in the park you could visit The Well Project who do an incredible amount of work in the community delivering a food bank, youth activities, guided walks and coffee mornings.

On Thursdays you can visit the Meet n Eats Diner at Woodhouse Community Centre. This is a luncheon club for anyone in the community and the volunteers cook up a very tasty range of dishes each week.

Enjoying Party in the Park

Things to do:

One thing that we do in Normanton is events.

We hold lots of free family events in the town including the Party @ Haw Hill Park in July, the Gala in September, Halloween Parade in October and the Christmas lights switch on in November to name but a few. We have lots of activities for young people including football, rugby, cricket, martial arts, dancing and drama.

Share your Favourite Things. Email: editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk