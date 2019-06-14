Cricket legend Geoffrey Boycott to get the beers in for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Geoffrey Boycott will raise money for a good cause this summer with a new pale beer.

Boycott’s Best, brewed in Leeds and available all summer, is the first product to which he has lent his name.

The former English cricketer, who was born in Fitzwilliam, said the beer took him back to his days on the pitch.

He said: “You’d drive up and down the country to a match, book in somewhere at 1am, then get up next morning, bowl 20 overs and get 100.

“On the way back, we’d always stop somewhere. Pubs are wonderful places – they’re not just drinking holes. They were where you would go to chat.”

A donation will be made to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance for each bottle and pint sold.

It comes as the charity unveiled a new state-of-the-art simulation suite at their Wakefield base, which allows paramedics to train for a range of situations from their base.

At a launch event last week, clinical operations manager Matthew Syrat said: “The new simulation room is cutting edge 360-degree technology where we can immerse ourselves into any scenario or situation that we see fit.

“We try to focus not just on the hard skills like traumatic injuries, but on soft skills like team working, how we talk to people.”

They also work with hyper-realistic mannequins, including a newborn and an elderly woman, which can be adapted to have a variety of injuries.