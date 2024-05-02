CrossCountry announces that popular train service will no longer pass through Wakefield Westgate
The decision aims to relieve crowding on some of CrossCountry’s long-distance services this summer - meaning busier services will make fewer station calls from June to September only.
The popular train operator has claimed that by adjusting these calling patterns at Wakefield Westgate, as well as Chesterfield, Basingstoke and Winchester, it will encourage passengers making shorter journeys to switch to other operators, providing more capacity for CrossCountry customers making longer journeys.
A spokesperson for CrossCountry said: “It’s worth noting that the data used to decide these locations and services is based on data and journey experiences from summer 2023.
“The services that have been selected to be removed are largely services we expect to be 80% (or more) full and that have alternative journey options.”
This new timetable is being implemented as part of a 12-week trial, and will be in operation from Sunday, June 2 through to the start of September.
The services set to be affected are:
05.25 Plymouth-Edinburgh/ 10.49 Wakefield Westgate
06.20 Plymouth-Edinburgh/ 11.47 Wakefield Westgate
07.27 Plymouth-Edinburgh/ 12.47 Wakefield Westgate
09.27 Plymouth-Aberdeen/ 13.47 Wakefield Westgate
08.30 Penzance-Edinburgh/ 14.47 Wakefield Westgate
11.27 Plymouth-Edinburgh/ 15.47 Wakefield Westgate
07.04 Edinburgh-Plymouth/ 10.23 Wakefield Westgate
08.08 Edinburgh-Plymouth/ 11.23 Wakefield Westgate
15.05 Edinburgh-Plymouth/ 18.23 Wakefield Westgate
16.05 Edinburgh-Bristol Temple Meads/ 19.23 Wakefield Westgate
To find out more about which services have been cancelled, or to find out where plan an alternative route, visit: https://www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk/travel-updates-information/changes-to-train-times
