CrossCountry announces that popular train service will no longer pass through Wakefield Westgate

The decision aims to relieve crowding on some of CrossCountry’s long-distance services this summer - meaning busier services will make fewer station calls from June to September only.

The popular train operator has claimed that by adjusting these calling patterns at Wakefield Westgate, as well as Chesterfield, Basingstoke and Winchester, it will encourage passengers making shorter journeys to switch to other operators, providing more capacity for CrossCountry customers making longer journeys.

A spokesperson for CrossCountry said: “It’s worth noting that the data used to decide these locations and services is based on data and journey experiences from summer 2023.

“The services that have been selected to be removed are largely services we expect to be 80% (or more) full and that have alternative journey options.”

This new timetable is being implemented as part of a 12-week trial, and will be in operation from Sunday, June 2 through to the start of September.

The services set to be affected are:

05.25 Plymouth-Edinburgh/ 10.49 Wakefield Westgate

06.20 Plymouth-Edinburgh/ 11.47 Wakefield Westgate

07.27 Plymouth-Edinburgh/ 12.47 Wakefield Westgate

09.27 Plymouth-Aberdeen/ 13.47 Wakefield Westgate

08.30 Penzance-Edinburgh/ 14.47 Wakefield Westgate

11.27 Plymouth-Edinburgh/ 15.47 Wakefield Westgate

07.04 Edinburgh-Plymouth/ 10.23 Wakefield Westgate

08.08 Edinburgh-Plymouth/ 11.23 Wakefield Westgate

15.05 Edinburgh-Plymouth/ 18.23 Wakefield Westgate

16.05 Edinburgh-Bristol Temple Meads/ 19.23 Wakefield Westgate

