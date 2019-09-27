Curry House of the Year 2019: Tikka look at our winners

There was never a dhal moment as Wakefield restaurants curried favour with diners in the race to be named the best in the city.

The votes have been counted and we can finally reveal who has been crowned Wakefield Express Curry House of the Year 2019.

In third place in Syhiba on George Street.

We asked you to vote for who you thought should be given the coveted title of the best curry house in the area.

We wanted to know what it was that gave yours the edge, what lifted it above its rivals and got everything right.

And this year we have a new winner – second to naan in the top spot is Red Chilli II on Kirkgate.

In second place in Lala’s on Westgate, which had come first for the three previous years.

In second place in Lalas on Westgate, which had come first for the three previous years.

And in third place in Syhiba on George Street.

Red Chilli II owner Abdul Roof said: “I’m absolutely delighted to win this award.

“Most of our customers are regulars, they come all the time and I hope we’ve managed to build up a good reputation over the years.

“I have 30 years’ experience in this business, I try my best to make my customers happy and I still do the cooking myself.”

This year we have a new winner second to naan in the top spot is Red Chilli II on Kirkgate.

Before opening Red Chilli II 16 years ago Mr Roof ran Hot Plate on George Street.

He often holds cooking demonstrations to show customers how it’s done and planned to do more in the coming months.

And he paid tribute to everyone who has eaten at his restaurant.

He said: “I want to thank all my customers for all the support they have given me over the years.

“I’m so, so happy and we could never have done it without them.”