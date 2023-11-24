Wakefield is among many iconic Yorkshire locations featured in a new book which gives people the chance to colour in their favourite corners of the county.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Illustrator Josephine Dellow, from Sheffield, has launched A Very Yorkshire Colouring Book just in time for Christmas.

The book includes popular seaside destinations such as Whitby and Scarborough, rural scenes picturing the Yorkshire Dales and urban illustrations based on cities like Leeds and Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josephine, who illustrates for the BBC’s Tiny Happy People, said: “I have wanted to create this book for a very long time.

Wakefield features in illustrator Josephine Dellow's new Yorkshire themed colouring book.

“People from Yorkshire are always so proud of their heritage and to shout about it.

“I love the county and how many beautiful places it has to visit in just one day - that’s why I thought it would work so well in a colouring book."

The new Yorkshire version also features pages dedicated to famous faces from the county, such as Olympian Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Wakefield’s own Dame Barbara Hepworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Barbara, who was born in Wakefield, was a hugely prominent British artist most famous for her sculptures – of which she created more than 600.

Dame Barbara Hepworth joins a features pages dedicated to famous faces from the county.

Now, the artist joins illustrations of Dame Judi Dench, who grew up near York, and Halifax-born singer Ed Sheeran, who can also be shaded in.

Josephine continues: “I hope the book makes people remember how much they love Yorkshire, and how lucky we all are to live here.”