Dame Barbara Hepworth and Wakefield feature in new Yorkshire colouring book celebrating the region and its stars
Illustrator Josephine Dellow, from Sheffield, has launched A Very Yorkshire Colouring Book just in time for Christmas.
The book includes popular seaside destinations such as Whitby and Scarborough, rural scenes picturing the Yorkshire Dales and urban illustrations based on cities like Leeds and Wakefield.
Josephine, who illustrates for the BBC’s Tiny Happy People, said: “I have wanted to create this book for a very long time.
“People from Yorkshire are always so proud of their heritage and to shout about it.
“I love the county and how many beautiful places it has to visit in just one day - that’s why I thought it would work so well in a colouring book."
The new Yorkshire version also features pages dedicated to famous faces from the county, such as Olympian Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Wakefield’s own Dame Barbara Hepworth.
Dame Barbara, who was born in Wakefield, was a hugely prominent British artist most famous for her sculptures – of which she created more than 600.
Now, the artist joins illustrations of Dame Judi Dench, who grew up near York, and Halifax-born singer Ed Sheeran, who can also be shaded in.
Josephine continues: “I hope the book makes people remember how much they love Yorkshire, and how lucky we all are to live here.”
The first print run of A Very Yorkshire Colouring Book is now on sale for £7 and can be bought online.