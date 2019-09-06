Delicious dining at low prices as Wakefield’s restaurant week returns

Over the past few years Wakefield has made a splash as a top city for wining and dining.

From pizza to Thai and falafel to goulash the city has put together a collection of restaurants that can hold their own. And next week is a chance to try some of them out at knock-down prices.

The second Wakefield Restaurant Week will run September 9 to September 15 with eateries offering £5 for lunch, £10 for two a course dinner, and £15 for a three course dinner.

Restaurants confirmed are The Grill Pit, Iris and Delphi – all in the Bullring, Qubana on Wood Street, Robatary on Northgate, and TeT Restaurant on Cross Square.

Wakefield BID manager Thomas Zen-Black said: “We have worked hard to put the food and drink businesses of Wakefield on the map over the past few years and this year we are proud to showcase the choice of food and drink on offer in the city centre.

“We want to celebrate the delicious food and drink Wakefield has to offer.”

Grill pit serves a variety of burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken and steaks. Iris focuses on a simple and classy menu.

Multi-award winning Cuban and Latin tapas and grill Qubana has become the cornerstone for culinary success in the city and its sister restaurant Robatary is a fusion Pacific grill restaurant.

The latter was also the place where Lord of the Rings Star Sir Ian McKellen dined ahead of his appearance at the Theatre Royal Wakefield in June.

Vietnamese and Thai restaurant TeT looks classy from the outset and follows-up with quality.

Family-run Greek restaurant Delphi is the latest to be confirmed.