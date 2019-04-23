Families queue for opening of The Range in Wakefield

Dozens of people queued for the opening of The Range in Wakefield this weekend.

The home, leisure and garden retailer was officially opened by the Mayor of Wakefield, Stuart Heptinstall on Friday, April 19.

The new store, located in the unit which formerly housed the city’s Homebase store, has created 80 jobs.

Chris Dawson, owner and founder of The Range, said: “It was great to hear of so many people at the store opening this morning and we hope they all managed to find some fantastic bargains.

"Opening our 170th store is an extremely proud moment for the company and we look forward to many more store openings this year as we continue to progress and grow.

“The staff have worked very hard to get the store ready for the opening this morning and I would like to thank the Council for welcoming us to Wakefield."

The Ings Road branch is the company's 170th store, and stocks more than 80,000 products across 16 departments, including Home Interiors, furniture and Iceland Foods.

Opening offers will be available until Monday, May 6.