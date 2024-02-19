14 super snaps from Wakefield's super Comic-Con event at The Ridings Shopping Centre

With appearances from Mario and Luigi, Minecraft Steve, Bendy, Mario, Yoshi, Pikachu, Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails, Star Wars along with a whole host of superheroes and other characters, it was a day packed with fun for all the family,.

Visitors were able to stop to chat and have pictures taken with their favourites and there was a selfie backdrop where families posed.

There was also be a fantastic array of Comic Con related merchandise stalls, selling all sorts of goodies, from toys and collectables, Anime, original artwork, comics, framed figures and hand made goods.

Here’s a few photos from the event.

