News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
All the fun at Comic Con Wakefield 2024.All the fun at Comic Con Wakefield 2024.
All the fun at Comic Con Wakefield 2024.

14 super snaps from Wakefield's super Comic-Con event at The Ridings Shopping Centre

I was an epic weekend at The Ridings Shopping Centre as Comic Con hits Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th Feb 2024, 14:00 GMT

With appearances from Mario and Luigi, Minecraft Steve, Bendy, Mario, Yoshi, Pikachu, Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails, Star Wars along with a whole host of superheroes and other characters, it was a day packed with fun for all the family,.

Visitors were able to stop to chat and have pictures taken with their favourites and there was a selfie backdrop where families posed.

There was also be a fantastic array of Comic Con related merchandise stalls, selling all sorts of goodies, from toys and collectables, Anime, original artwork, comics, framed figures and hand made goods.

Here’s a few photos from the event.

Comic Con hit The Ridings Shopping Centre.

1. Comic Con

Comic Con hit The Ridings Shopping Centre. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
There will a fantastic array of Comic Con related merchandise stalls.

2. Stalls

There will a fantastic array of Comic Con related merchandise stalls. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
A whole host of special guests posing for pics.

3. Say cheese!

A whole host of special guests posing for pics. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Lots of surprises.

4. Shh...

Lots of surprises. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield