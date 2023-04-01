16 things to do across Wakefield this Easter with the kids
From an Easter egg dragon hunt, crafts, fairs and competitions, there's lots on offer for families across Wakefield this Easter half term.
There’s dragon fun at Pontefract Castle, crafts and slime, Easter egg hunt at The Ridings, a Woodland Walk Fairy Trail and much more.
Easter egg hunt and trail
From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 9.
Cost: £5. Booking not required
Explore Blacker Hall Farm’s Little Farmers Trail where you can discover hidden Easter eggs!
Throughout the Little Farmers Trail, meet some of their farm animals and enjoy fun games and activities.
Dragon egg event
Saturday, April 1 to Monday, April 10
From 10am-11am.
Cost: Free to £2.50.
How to book: Dragon Egg events are a mix of drop-in and bookable. To book, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/wakefield-museums-castles
Visit Pontefract Castle for a week of exciting Dragon Egg events. Join Ilbert the Dragon and help him find all of the eggs on a new trail. Take part in crafts and activities including the first-ever dragon parade!Between 10am-11am, SEND families are welcome to attend SEND friendly sessions. The sessions will run activities in a more relaxed atmosphere, with restricted numbers.
Canary Cage memo board
Wednesday, April 5 to Friday, April 14. 11am-12pm and 2pm-3pm.
How much: £5How to book: Booking required at www.ncm.org.uk/whats-on/caphouse-creators/
Get creative at the National Coal Mining Museum’s Easter special monthly club! Make canary cage memo boards by using traditional woodworking tools, all whilst learning about how they helped keep miners safe underground.
Easter egg hunt at Nostell
Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 11am-5pm.How much: Free, normal admission charges apply
Booking not required
Discover the family friendly trail at Nostell as young explorers find nature-inspired activities and explore the beautiful gardens. Complete the trail to earn a chocolate reward at the end.
Craft and gift fair
Saturday, April 15, 10am-3pm.Free entry
Booking not required
KLH Events take over Ossett Town Hall for a special Easter Craft and Gift Fair. With over 30 stalls of incredible handcrafted goodies and unique gifts, you’re sure to pick up the perfect gift for someone you love, or something just to treat yourself.
Let’s investigate eggs
Thursday, April 6, 10am-12pm and 1.30pm-3.30pm.
How much: Free to £2.50.Booking required at www.ticketsource.co.uk/wakefield-museums-castles/lets-investigate-eggs/e-avdrqk
Join Wakefield Museum to explore all things egg related in the museum’s collection. Get creative and decorate your own egg cup and learn delicious historical recipes you can create at home.
Easter Tuesday season opener
Tuesday, April 11 from 12pm-7pm.Cost is £5 – £22, under 18s go freeBook at www.pontefract-races.co.uk/tickets
Kickstart Pontefract Racecourse’s 2023 season at the Easter Tuesday Season Opener. This family-filled day out also offers plenty of Easter surprises throughout the day.
Lamb feeding experience
Until Sunday, May 5.
Cost is £10 and booking is required by visiting www.tickettailor.com/events/horncastlefarm
Visit Horncastle Farm for a unique and memorable lamb feeding experience this Easter. Sessions run daily, where you can bottle feed their baby lambs.
Outdoor sculpture building
Monday, April 3 to Saturday, May 26/
Cost is free to £10, normal admission charges apply.
Book at www.ysp.org.uk
Discover an imaginative world of outdoor sculpture making at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Stack, balance and build your own super-sized sculpture creation inspired by artists from around the park.
Castleford Changes
Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4 from 10am-3pm and SEND families on Thursday, April 6 from 10am-3pm.
Free event, just drop in.
Practice your sketching skills at Castleford Museum with images from Albert Wainwright’s Castleford sketchbook.
On April 6, SEND families are welcome to attend SEND friendly sessions. The sessions will run sensory activities, focus on independent learning and more.
Ridings Easter egg hunt
Monday, April 3 to Saturday, April 8 from 9am-5pm.
Free event, booking not required.
Take on The Ridings Centre’s Egg Hunt challenge this Easter. Complete the challenge to win your very own chocolate treat and be in with a chance of winning your height in Easter eggs.
Easter themed kids craft workshop
Saturday, April 8 from 9.30am-1pm.
Cost £12.50, book by emailing [email protected]
Join A Touch Of Craft for a creative Easter themed kids craft workshop, where you can get creative and make your own tea-light holder, plant pot and card.
Easter workshops
Crafty Owls Pottery, Bank Street, Ossett.
There’s a number of events taking place from April 4 to April 13.
Easter Slime Workshop – Tuesday, Apri 4 and Thursday, April 13, 10.30am-12pm.
Easter Bunny Clay Workshop – Wednesday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 11, 10.30am – 12pm.
Easter Crafty Kids Splatter Workshop – Thursday, April 6, 10.30am-12pm.
Easter Egg Cup Clay Workshop – Friday, April 7, 10.30am-12pm.
Spike the Hedgehog Workshop – Saturday, April 8 10.30am-12pm.
Visit the website here to find out more: www.craftyowlspottery.com
Anglers Country Park
April 7 to April 10.
Join Anglers Country Park this Easter and discover our Woodland Walk Fairy Trail. Buy a trail sheet from the Visitor Centre and explore the woodland trail to see how many fairy doors you can spot. Find the password the fairies have left and fill in your sheet to win a chocolatey treat.
Fairburn Ings Easter
April 1 to April 16 from 10am-5pm.
Pond dipping season runs April to October and is a fantastic way for families to get hands on with nature. Hire your kit from the centre and head to the ponds to explore the underwater world and the creatures who live there. £3 per kit.
Illingworth Park Easter Egg Hunt.
Saturday, April 8 from 10am-12pm.
Free surprise for all children aged 13 years and under on completion of the treasure hunt (whilst stocks last) Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bun sale, raffle, meet the Easter Bunny.