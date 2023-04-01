Visit Pontefract Castle for a week of exciting Dragon Egg events.

There’s dragon fun at Pontefract Castle, crafts and slime, Easter egg hunt at The Ridings, a Woodland Walk Fairy Trail and much more.

Easter egg hunt and trail

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 9.

Easter egg hunt and trail

Cost: £5. Booking not required

Explore Blacker Hall Farm’s Little Farmers Trail where you can discover hidden Easter eggs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the Little Farmers Trail, meet some of their farm animals and enjoy fun games and activities.

Dragon egg event

Easter egg hunt at Nostell

Saturday, April 1 to Monday, April 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 10am-11am.

Cost: Free to £2.50.

How to book: Dragon Egg events are a mix of drop-in and bookable. To book, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/wakefield-museums-castles

Visit Pontefract Castle for a week of exciting Dragon Egg events. Join Ilbert the Dragon and help him find all of the eggs on a new trail. Take part in crafts and activities including the first-ever dragon parade!Between 10am-11am, SEND families are welcome to attend SEND friendly sessions. The sessions will run activities in a more relaxed atmosphere, with restricted numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canary Cage memo board

Wednesday, April 5 to Friday, April 14. 11am-12pm and 2pm-3pm.

How much: £5How to book: Booking required at www.ncm.org.uk/whats-on/caphouse-creators/

Get creative at the National Coal Mining Museum’s Easter special monthly club! Make canary cage memo boards by using traditional woodworking tools, all whilst learning about how they helped keep miners safe underground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter egg hunt at Nostell

Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 11am-5pm.How much: Free, normal admission charges apply

Booking not required

Discover the family friendly trail at Nostell as young explorers find nature-inspired activities and explore the beautiful gardens. Complete the trail to earn a chocolate reward at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craft and gift fair

Saturday, April 15, 10am-3pm.Free entry

Booking not required

KLH Events take over Ossett Town Hall for a special Easter Craft and Gift Fair. With over 30 stalls of incredible handcrafted goodies and unique gifts, you’re sure to pick up the perfect gift for someone you love, or something just to treat yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s investigate eggs

Thursday, April 6, 10am-12pm and 1.30pm-3.30pm.

How much: Free to £2.50.Booking required at www.ticketsource.co.uk/wakefield-museums-castles/lets-investigate-eggs/e-avdrqk

Join Wakefield Museum to explore all things egg related in the museum’s collection. Get creative and decorate your own egg cup and learn delicious historical recipes you can create at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Tuesday season opener

Tuesday, April 11 from 12pm-7pm.Cost is £5 – £22, under 18s go freeBook at www.pontefract-races.co.uk/tickets

Kickstart Pontefract Racecourse’s 2023 season at the Easter Tuesday Season Opener. This family-filled day out also offers plenty of Easter surprises throughout the day.

Lamb feeding experience

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until Sunday, May 5.

Cost is £10 and booking is required by visiting www.tickettailor.com/events/horncastlefarm

Visit Horncastle Farm for a unique and memorable lamb feeding experience this Easter. Sessions run daily, where you can bottle feed their baby lambs.

Outdoor sculpture building

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, April 3 to Saturday, May 26/

Cost is free to £10, normal admission charges apply.

Book at www.ysp.org.uk

Discover an imaginative world of outdoor sculpture making at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Stack, balance and build your own super-sized sculpture creation inspired by artists from around the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford Changes

Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4 from 10am-3pm and SEND families on Thursday, April 6 from 10am-3pm.

Free event, just drop in.

Practice your sketching skills at Castleford Museum with images from Albert Wainwright’s Castleford sketchbook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On April 6, SEND families are welcome to attend SEND friendly sessions. The sessions will run sensory activities, focus on independent learning and more.

Ridings Easter egg hunt

Monday, April 3 to Saturday, April 8 from 9am-5pm.

Free event, booking not required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take on The Ridings Centre’s Egg Hunt challenge this Easter. Complete the challenge to win your very own chocolate treat and be in with a chance of winning your height in Easter eggs.

Easter themed kids craft workshop

Saturday, April 8 from 9.30am-1pm.

Cost £12.50, book by emailing [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join A Touch Of Craft for a creative Easter themed kids craft workshop, where you can get creative and make your own tea-light holder, plant pot and card.

Easter workshops

Crafty Owls Pottery, Bank Street, Ossett.

There’s a number of events taking place from April 4 to April 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Slime Workshop – Tuesday, Apri 4 and Thursday, April 13, 10.30am-12pm.

Easter Bunny Clay Workshop – Wednesday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 11, 10.30am – 12pm.

Easter Crafty Kids Splatter Workshop – Thursday, April 6, 10.30am-12pm.

Easter Egg Cup Clay Workshop – Friday, April 7, 10.30am-12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spike the Hedgehog Workshop – Saturday, April 8 10.30am-12pm.

Visit the website here to find out more: www.craftyowlspottery.com

Anglers Country Park

April 7 to April 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join Anglers Country Park this Easter and discover our Woodland Walk Fairy Trail. Buy a trail sheet from the Visitor Centre and explore the woodland trail to see how many fairy doors you can spot. Find the password the fairies have left and fill in your sheet to win a chocolatey treat.

Fairburn Ings Easter

April 1 to April 16 from 10am-5pm.

Pond dipping season runs April to October and is a fantastic way for families to get hands on with nature. Hire your kit from the centre and head to the ponds to explore the underwater world and the creatures who live there. £3 per kit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illingworth Park Easter Egg Hunt.

Saturday, April 8 from 10am-12pm.