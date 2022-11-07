19 photos from fantastic bonfires and fireworks displays from around Wakefield
An estimated 20,000 people attended the bonfire night spectacular at Thornes Park at the weekend.
By Leanne Clarke
37 minutes ago
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 10:57am
The crowds were treated to firework displays, fairground rides, food stalls, fire performers and LED robots as part of its 2022 event.
It was just one of many displays and events held around the district – and we asked you to share some of your photos!
Here’s just a few...
