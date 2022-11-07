News you can trust since 1852
Bonfire Night 2022.

19 photos from fantastic bonfires and fireworks displays from around Wakefield

An estimated 20,000 people attended the bonfire night spectacular at Thornes Park at the weekend.

By Leanne Clarke
37 minutes ago
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 10:57am

The crowds were treated to firework displays, fairground rides, food stalls, fire performers and LED robots as part of its 2022 event.

It was just one of many displays and events held around the district – and we asked you to share some of your photos!

Here’s just a few...

1. Thornes Park

Jennifer Whitworth shared her photo from Thornes Park She said: "Little miss loving the glow bots or monsters as she called them!"

Kerri Jade Rowley took this photo at Thornes Park.

Sophie Oesterlein shared a photo of Lily & Isla at Thornes Park.

4. bf44.jpg

Enjoying Thornes Park, shared by Becka Roversi.

