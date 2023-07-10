24 photos from all the sweet fun of Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2023

One of the biggest dates in Pontefract's calendar was another huge success.

Thousands of people turned out to enjoy liquorice in all its forms as part of the town’s annual Liquorice Festival.

Everything from liquorice-topped pork pies to a “full-bodied” stout and a herbal tea could be tried as part of a special food and drink trail, while street entertainers including Lucy Liquorice, colourful funfair rides and free face painting, kept families entertained.

The festival also included family workshops featuring liquorice jewellery making as well as talks by local historian Tom Dixon on the history of liquorice.

Sweet lovers enjoyed an array of food and drink and browsed the food, craft and gift stalls.

The previous day, Pontefract Civic Society staged the very first Liquorice Shoots event as a prequel to the Wakefield Council run Liquorice Festival, and in spite of the rain, it was well-received by the on-stage acts, craft fair traders and the public.

Paul Cartwright, civic society chair said: “NEW College students and school pupils aided by Rhona Crichton from Pontefract Art Club produced a great liquorice art trail in shop windows, and the from businesses that created their own decorations we awarded joint winners to Cartners No. 5 and Jolly’s.

"The former ward councillor, David Jones, did a sterling job as compere for our great on-stage acts, and kept the whole day going with interviews with crafters, the entertainers, and the event organisers.

"We also thank Tom Dixon for giving up his Saturday afternoon to talk about liquorice in Pontefract Library, and I even had a special treat of meeting a descendent of the Dunhill family who’s travelled from London for five days in Pontefract.”

Saturday’s event was opened with a proclamation from John Turner, Town Crier, followed by a series of musicians and Aerial Sophie who provided some great entertainment.

Market Place, Cornmarket and around the library were locations for the KLH artisan craft fair and food vendors, and lunchtime saw the dog show managed by Canine Capabilities, and the Character Parade.

Wakefield Council events, markets and culture teams supported Liquorice Shoots with the stage and technician, picnic benches, security and a cultural grant.

Phil Cook, vice chair and event organiser said: “Even with rain most of the day, we were thankful for the public support who came to enjoy our event, which was only made possible through a small team of volunteers from the civic society and KLH Events. Cryer & Stott also helped the Decoration Squad with foam boxes which were recycled to create liquorice-styled decorations.”

