Can you see anyone you know?

32 photos showing your little ones celebrating Easter in Wakefield in the noughties

Who doesn't love an Easter bonnet parade and a chocolate egg - or two?

By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:14 BST

Well, these kids sure did in 2010 and every year back to 2005.

Here’s a selection of our photos taken of Wakefield celebrating Easter.

Take a look – see if you recognise anyone?

Hospice Easter appeal at Redcats Horbury Road depot. L to R Daniela Vernon receiving easter egg to raffle from Terry Rigg of Wakefield Hospice. With raffle ticket buyers June Parkin, Christine Pate, June Hall, Karen Marsden.

1. 2005

Hospice Easter appeal at Redcats Horbury Road depot. L to R Daniela Vernon receiving easter egg to raffle from Terry Rigg of Wakefield Hospice. With raffle ticket buyers June Parkin, Christine Pate, June Hall, Karen Marsden.

Easter bonnet parade at Lee Brigg Infants school, Altofts. Looking back at the photographer is Courtney-Jade Pape.

2. Bonnets

Easter bonnet parade at Lee Brigg Infants school, Altofts. Looking back at the photographer is Courtney-Jade Pape.

Easter bonnet parade at Lee Brigg Infants school, Altofts. Picture shows Bradley Westwood-Welsh, Kennedy Nuttall, Sam Denison and Keenan Mumba, who all played percussion during the Easter bonnet parade.

3. Music

Easter bonnet parade at Lee Brigg Infants school, Altofts. Picture shows Bradley Westwood-Welsh, Kennedy Nuttall, Sam Denison and Keenan Mumba, who all played percussion during the Easter bonnet parade.

Fancy dress and sponsored Easter egg hunt - Rooks Nest J&I School in 2005. Alexia Penney (4) Jack McCubbings (3) Mrs Julie Hampshire, Gregor Cooper (3) Miss Nikki Shaw, Billy Murtagh (5) Deanna Butler (5) Front - Sophie Hodson-Walker (3) Bethoni Kaye (4) Caitlyn Campbell (4)

4. Fancy dress

Fancy dress and sponsored Easter egg hunt - Rooks Nest J&I School in 2005. Alexia Penney (4) Jack McCubbings (3) Mrs Julie Hampshire, Gregor Cooper (3) Miss Nikki Shaw, Billy Murtagh (5) Deanna Butler (5) Front - Sophie Hodson-Walker (3) Bethoni Kaye (4) Caitlyn Campbell (4)

Wakefield