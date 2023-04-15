A diamond in the woof: Meet the adorable Husky with heterochromia looking for a Wakefield home

Tepe is a two-year-old Husky who came to the RSPCA Wakefield centre, in East Ardsley, when her family were no longer able to care for her and left her behind at their home.

The adorable pooch has a condition called heterochromia, where her two eyes are different colours.

Tepe is incredibly loyal, loves long walks and is looking for a committed family who have plenty of time to spend bonding with her, according to the charity, which has a shelter at Moor Knoll Lane in East Ardsley.

Tepe is looking for a forever family in Wakefield.

She is known for being quite shy and unsure of fast hand movements so would much prefer to be with an adult family or with older canine-experienced children that respect and understand dogs.

To find out more visit the RSPCA Wakefield’s website: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/dogs/tepe/

