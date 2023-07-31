A Grand Day Out brings the seaside to Wakefield, South Elmsall and Castleford

A Grand Day Out provides the perfect opportunity for children to engage in some fun and creative play and it’s time to pick up a bucket and spade and practice sandcastles whilst playing in the giant sand pit.

There will also be funfair rides, facepainting, free crazy golf, seaside-themed craft activities and delicious street food.

Each Grand Day Out event will be supported by the Hepworth Wakefield’s learning team, providing outdoor creative play through the chance to stack, build, experiment, draw and play with activities inspired by artworks in the gallery.

Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “I’d encourage everyone to go along to one or even all of the Grand Days Out that we have coming up.

“It’s a chance to enjoy a day out with friends and family, close to home, as well as keeping the kids entertained.

“There will be plenty for the kids to do and adults! So start planning your summer adventure now.”

The events kick off in Castleford town centre before heading to South Elmsall and Wakefield city centre for two more weekends of free family fun.

Here’s where and when:

- Castleford Town Centre - August, 11 and August 12 from 10am-4pm.

- South Elmsall Town Council Social Centre Westfield Lane Recreation Park - August 18 and 19 from 10am-4pm.