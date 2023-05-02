With elegant place settings, iconic Coronation quiches, and tipples fit for a king, this is the perfect way to gather friends and family to mark this special occasion.

Including nibbles, drinks, activities for the kiddo’s, coronation tunes and even a coronation cocktail.

This guide, created by Home and Interiors designer Yvonne Ellen, has everything you need to make the most of the bank holiday weekend and throw the ultimate boozy tea party.

Celebrate the Coronation from the comfort of your own home, with a royal tea party.

Finest China

The most important part is the setting, as a tea party must feel royal, cute and most of all include the Best of British!

Bring out the best teacup and saucers with gilt gold detailing, layered sandwich and cake plates and add a cute cake fork for each place setting!

To truly channel the celebration - save some space for hanging bunting, Union Jack flags and an ice bucket of your fave champers!

Upper crust: Food fit for a royal coronation tea party.

Personalised place setting

Think about personalising the place settings using royals as guests!

Food fit for a King

From Coronation chicken to platinum pudding, royal occasions demand a signature dish and King Charles III’s coronation is no exception!

The “coronation quiche” was personally chosen by the King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, using UK-grown produce, this will be a big hit at tea parties all over England for the weekend.

If you’re not a quiche-lover; finger sandwiches, scones, and a classic Victoria sponge cake always accompany a cup of tea perfectly!

Coronation Cocktails Anyone?

The drinks you serve at your King’s Coronation tea party are just as important as the crown itself.

Why not throw in a few playful signature cocktails to really get the party started?

Tea Party Tunes

Creating a Spotify playlist is a great way to play music without the stress. You can tailor a playlist completely to your taste and make sure it fits your vibe.

Whether you’re a classical listener or more of a Queen Bee fan. This is a must for a fun tea party!

Share photos of your coronation street parties and community celebrations. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

