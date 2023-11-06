News you can trust since 1852
Here are some of the best photos of Bonfire Night in Wakefield, taken by readers.Here are some of the best photos of Bonfire Night in Wakefield, taken by readers.
Bonfire Night 2023: Readers' best pictures of fireworks lighting up the sky throughout Wakefield

From vast bonfires to colourful and spectacular firework displays – we asked readers to send in their best photos of Wakefield during Bonfire Night weekend.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT

Following a weekend full of fireworks, Bonfire Night 2023 has offically come to an end.

Thousands headed to events across the district, braving the cold weather to watch incredible firework displays and huge bonfires to celebrate.

Here are 16 photos of fireworks, bonfires and family fun submitted by Wakefield Express readers.

Bonfire Night celebrations in Wakefield.

1. Bonfire Night 2023

Bonfire Night celebrations in Wakefield. Photo: Abi Stansby

Bonfire Night in Wakefield.

2. Dazzling firework displays

Bonfire Night in Wakefield. Photo: Ebony Haywood

Many braved the cold to watch spectacular firework displays with their family.

3. Family fun

Many braved the cold to watch spectacular firework displays with their family. Photo: Michelle Jones

Hemsworth Waterpark proved a popular spot for many families looking for a thrilling Bonfire Night.

4. Firework fun at Hemsworth Waterpark

Hemsworth Waterpark proved a popular spot for many families looking for a thrilling Bonfire Night. Photo: Kerry Morton

