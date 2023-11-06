Bonfire Night 2023: Readers' best pictures of fireworks lighting up the sky throughout Wakefield
From vast bonfires to colourful and spectacular firework displays – we asked readers to send in their best photos of Wakefield during Bonfire Night weekend.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT
Following a weekend full of fireworks, Bonfire Night 2023 has offically come to an end.
Thousands headed to events across the district, braving the cold weather to watch incredible firework displays and huge bonfires to celebrate.
Here are 16 photos of fireworks, bonfires and family fun submitted by Wakefield Express readers.
