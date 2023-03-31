Brave minature poodle cheats death after being trapped in burning kitchen
A brave miniature poodle who suffered severe smoke inhalation after being trapped inside a burning kitchen has beaten the odds thanks to lifesaving treatment at a Wakefield vets.
Eight-year-old Dasey was rushed to Paragon Veterinary Referrals in such a bad way, vets there thought she might not survive – even with intense supportive care.
Dasey’s drama started at home when she was trapped in a kitchen which had accidentally been set alight by another pet dog who had inadvertently turned the oven hob on.
Her shocked owners were out shopping at the time but raced home to save their pets after receiving messages from concerned neighbours.
They immediately took Dasey outside but she was having real trouble breathing due to a lung injury.
She was initially taken to local vets, where she stayed for two days, before being referred to Paragon for specialist-led treatment.
Dasey’s shaken owner Jade Simmons, from Rotherham, said: “When Dasey arrived at Paragon she was very poorly but she wasn’t giving up as it wasn’t her time to go.
“She started to get a little bit better every day and I’m so grateful to the team at Paragon as they saved her life.”
While at Paragon, Dasey was nursed back to health by critical care veterinary specialist Jennie Good, internal medicine resident Sophie Aspinall and internal medicine specialist Lizzy Conway.
Jennie said: “Dasey was struggling to breathe and coughing continuously, while being also being profoundly oxygen dependent, when she arrived at Paragon.
“She was treated with bronchodilators, oxygen therapy, pain medication, steroids and nebulization and it was touch and go for a good while.
“It was a real team effort to help her involving critical care, anaesthesia, internal medicine and our amazing ICU nursing team.
“Dasey was in hospital for 10 days but when she came back for her recheck another 10 days later she was almost completely back to normal."