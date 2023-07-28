Brew-tiful! Here are 14 of the best independent coffee shops in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

From a latte to a flat white, a tea to a hot chocolate – here are the best coffee shops for a daytime treat throughout the district.

Local cafes are the perfect place to treat yourself to a lovely hot drink or quick lunch to stay energised this summer.

Whether you’re looking for a lunch date with friends, a treat for the kids, or just fancy getting out of the house, local cafes are the perfect small treat at a price that won’t break the bank.

Eager for an espresso or crazy for a cappuccino – here are the 14 of the best coffee shops in, and around, Wakefield, according to Google Reviews.

1 . Mocca Moocho 10 Cross Square, Wakefield WF1 1PH 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 403 Google reviews.

2 . Throwback Coffee House 45 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BH 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 178 Google reviews.

3 . Marmalade on the Square 21 Bull Ring, Wakefield WF1 1HB 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 296 Google reviews.

4 . KRA:FT Koffee 12 Wood St, Wakefield WF1 2ED 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 69 Google Reviews.

