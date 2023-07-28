News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Here are some of the best coffee shops in and around Wakefield.Here are some of the best coffee shops in and around Wakefield.
Here are some of the best coffee shops in and around Wakefield.

Brew-tiful! Here are 14 of the best independent coffee shops in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

From a latte to a flat white, a tea to a hot chocolate – here are the best coffee shops for a daytime treat throughout the district.
By Kara McKune
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST

Local cafes are the perfect place to treat yourself to a lovely hot drink or quick lunch to stay energised this summer.

Whether you’re looking for a lunch date with friends, a treat for the kids, or just fancy getting out of the house, local cafes are the perfect small treat at a price that won’t break the bank.

Eager for an espresso or crazy for a cappuccino – here are the 14 of the best coffee shops in, and around, Wakefield, according to Google Reviews.

10 Cross Square, Wakefield WF1 1PH 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 403 Google reviews.

1. Mocca Moocho

10 Cross Square, Wakefield WF1 1PH 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 403 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
45 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BH 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 178 Google reviews.

2. Throwback Coffee House

45 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BH 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 178 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
21 Bull Ring, Wakefield WF1 1HB 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 296 Google reviews.

3. Marmalade on the Square

21 Bull Ring, Wakefield WF1 1HB 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 296 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
12 Wood St, Wakefield WF1 2ED 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 69 Google Reviews.

4. KRA:FT Koffee

12 Wood St, Wakefield WF1 2ED 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 69 Google Reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:GoogleWakefield