Brickfest 2023 will feature Lego model displays, a variety of activities and numerous trader stalls for fans of the popular building toy.

The first of its kind within the city, it will take place from 11am to 4pm this Saturday, October 7, throughout the lower mall of The Ridings.

Kevin Hyatt, community director of Sheffield Lego User Group, who is behind Brickfest at The Ridings, said: “Wakefield Brickfest is a celebration of all things LEGO.

"It's a great day out for families, AFOLs, collectors, builders and every other kind of LEGO fan.

"With lots to see and do at the event including awesome brick built displays of all shapes and sizes, activities, traders selling loose bricks, new Lego sets, retired Lego sets, minifigures and accessories plus our dedicated building areas, including Duplo playpits for the younger visitors.

"We had previously worked with The Ridings to bring some Lego car displays to the centre as part of the recent American and Classic Car show in the city. We had such a great time with the Wakefield Lego fans that when we were asked to bring something bigger along it was a pleasure.”

Entry to the festival is £3 per person and all children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.