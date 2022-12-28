The local branch has advertised the two bunny duos in a hope to find them their forever families as the new year approaches.

The first of the two duos is sisters Coco and KeeKee, Harlequix X bunnies who are only seven months old.

These adorable siblings are perfect for families as they spend their time cuddled up together and enjoy being made a fuss of.

Seven-month-old duo Coco and Keekee are ready to settle down with a loving family.

A spokesperson from the centre said: “These bonded sisters love to snuggle up together. They are still young but their confidence is growing, and with time they will happily hop over for some fuss!”

Another sibling duo looking for their forever home are domestic bunnies Butternut and Squash, who arrived at the centre after flying the nest from their mum.

The bunnies, who are two months old, love human company, are extremely confident and are major foodies, eating almost any vegetable they can get their paws on.

On the two youngsters the branch shared: “These adorable sisters are around two months old, and they are already so confident and friendly. They love meeting new people and having lots of cuddles and strokes.”

Two-month-old siblings Butternut and Squash are looking for their forever home.

With both duos being so young, they require families that can spend lots of time with them as well as plenty of space for the bunnies to explore and dig.

