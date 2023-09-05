Can I give my dog ice cubes? 8 myths about keeping your dog cool when it’s hot, debunked

4 . Myth number 4: You must walk your dog every day

When it’s hot outside, it’s okay not to walk your dog every day, but reduce their calorie intake accordingly as they’ll be using less energy. Swap physical exercise of walks for mental stimulation, with some fun enrichment games and toys. If you do walk your dog, do it during the cooler parts of the day – in the very early morning and late evening – and stick to the shady side of the street to avoid hot pavements. Do the five-second tarmac test before – hold your hand down for five seconds, if it’s too hot for you, then it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. And take water and a bowl with you. Photo: Getty