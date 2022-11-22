Christmas lights up Trinity Walk with Chewbacca, Santa and huge Polar Bears

It's officially Christmas at Wakefield’s Trinity Walk.

Over the weekend shoppers were able to see Santa, his Air Force Elves and their illuminated magic machine, have their face painted and come face-to-face with a Polar Bear and friends.

DanceXplosion entertained the audience and Chewbacca himself was seen stretching those long legs of his!

Everyone's favourite ice-loving princesses Anna and Elsa were also on hand to meet fans – and sing a song or two.

All money raised will be donated to the Forget Me Not children's hospice.

Families enjoying a magical Christmas outing at Trinity Walk.

Chewbacca takes a look at the huge festive bauble.

The MoonBot was a hit with the little ones.

Chewbacca belting out the hits with Elsa!