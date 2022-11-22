News you can trust since 1852
Christmas entertainment at Trinity Walk.

Christmas lights up Trinity Walk with Chewbacca, Santa and huge Polar Bears

It's officially Christmas at Wakefield’s Trinity Walk.

By Leanne Clarke
4 minutes ago

Over the weekend shoppers were able to see Santa, his Air Force Elves and their illuminated magic machine, have their face painted and come face-to-face with a Polar Bear and friends.

DanceXplosion entertained the audience and Chewbacca himself was seen stretching those long legs of his!

Everyone's favourite ice-loving princesses Anna and Elsa were also on hand to meet fans – and sing a song or two.

All money raised will be donated to the Forget Me Not children's hospice.

1. Family

Families enjoying a magical Christmas outing at Trinity Walk.

Photo: John Clifton

2. Trin2.jpg

Chewbacca takes a look at the huge festive bauble.

Photo: John Clifton

3. Trin3.jpg

The MoonBot was a hit with the little ones.

Photo: John Clifton

4. Trin4.jpg

Chewbacca belting out the hits with Elsa!

Photo: John Clifton

Trinity WalkWakefield