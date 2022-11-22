Christmas lights up Trinity Walk with Chewbacca, Santa and huge Polar Bears
It's officially Christmas at Wakefield’s Trinity Walk.
By Leanne Clarke
4 minutes ago
Over the weekend shoppers were able to see Santa, his Air Force Elves and their illuminated magic machine, have their face painted and come face-to-face with a Polar Bear and friends.
DanceXplosion entertained the audience and Chewbacca himself was seen stretching those long legs of his!
Everyone's favourite ice-loving princesses Anna and Elsa were also on hand to meet fans – and sing a song or two.
All money raised will be donated to the Forget Me Not children's hospice.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3