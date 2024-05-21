Dinosaurs set to roam huge funfair heading to Wakefield in time for half-term
D.Tucker & Sons fair will be at Clarence Park from Saturday, May 25 to Sunday, May 2 and promises to be the best yet.
And this year there will be huge dinosaurs roaming the fair from Sunday.
Open daily from 12noon to 8pm, there will be the waltzers, ski jump,Yeti chaser superbob, Jungle swing paratrooper, dodgems, wild frontier roller coaster, ghost train, a giant inflatable zone, train ride, mini ferris wheel, mini twister, to name a few.
There will also be arcade games, fairground games and food stalls and a seating area.
Entry is free and children’s rides cost between £2 and £3 per person.
