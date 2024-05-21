All the fun at the fair at Clarence Park from this Saturday, May 25. (photos: D.Tucker & Sons Funfairs)

Wakefield’s biggest funfair is heading to Clarence Park in time for half-term.

D.Tucker & Sons fair will be at Clarence Park from Saturday, May 25 to Sunday, May 2 and promises to be the best yet.

And this year there will be huge dinosaurs roaming the fair from Sunday.

Open daily from 12noon to 8pm, there will be the waltzers, ski jump,Yeti chaser superbob, Jungle swing paratrooper, dodgems, wild frontier roller coaster, ghost train, a giant inflatable zone, train ride, mini ferris wheel, mini twister, to name a few.

There will also be arcade games, fairground games and food stalls and a seating area.