Feed the family for under £18

Make memories without breaking the bank with Brewers Fayre’s ‘Feed the family’ offer, with two mains and two kids meals for only £18, available 12th-23rd February from Monday-Friday, 12-6pm.

Choose from a selection of hearty dishes, including pub staples such as Fish & Chips, Smothered Chicken and a Classic Cheeseburger, while kids can enjoy choices including Spaghetti Bolognese, Oven Baked Poppin’ Chicken and a tasty Steak Burger, with every meal containing at least two of their five a day.

Discover your happy place at Brewers Fayre this February half-term.

Families can also upgrade their meal with two additional kids meals or an extra side/ dessert for just £2.99.

The Jungle Bunch World Tour Activities

Young explorers at the ready; travel to your nearest play area for some jungle-inspired fun to celebrate the film release of The Jungle Bunch World Tour.

Visit one of the 64 play areas around the country and embark on a wild quest to find all six characters of The Jungle Bunch with jungle themed activity sheets. What’s more, kids can complete their own Valentine’s Day card to send to someone special.

Entry to the play areas is priced at £4.50 for 90 minutes, or £8 for two weeks’ worth of unlimited access and are available to purchase directly at the pubs.

Kids Eat Breakfast Free

Start the day the right way this half term with an unlimited breakfast from £9.99 per adult, with the added value of two kids under 16 eating for free with every full paying adult.

Fuel up at the breakfast buffet where you can help yourself to unlimited options of the nation’s favourite cooked and continental breakfast options.