Dogs Trust calls on people to give older dogs fur-ever homes

Whilst many people often want to rehome younger dogs and puppies, older dogs have just as much love to give the right owners and these refined older pooches make the perfect canine companions for people looking to provide a cosy retirement home for them to spend their golden years in.

Amanda Sands, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “Sometimes older dogs can be overlooked in favour of younger pups, but they deserve just as much attention and care from new owners as their younger counterparts.

“There are lots of benefits of rehoming an Old Age Pooch. Often older dogs don’t need quite as much exercise and although they can be a little less energetic, senior canines can be just as fun and playful.

Kathka and Bella are looking for their forever homes.

“Older dogs are more likely to be fully house-trained and, as they are older and wiser, they usually know other training basics too, but you can certainly still teach an old dog new tricks.

“They can also make the perfect napping partner and enjoy a good snooze and a snuggle in the evening”.

The top three breeds of older dogs (8 and over) taken in across Dogs Trust between August 2021-2022, were Jack Russell Terriers, Crossbreeds and Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

At Dogs Trust Leeds these are two of the older dogs looking for loving new homes to rest their paws in:

Bella is a delightful, playful 12-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who loves being around people and is used to spending all day with her family. She may be an older girl but when the toys come out, she plays like a dog a fraction of her age! She is looking for a peaceful retirement home with no other pets or children.

Siberian Husky Kathka is 13, but doesn't act her age! She is happy to meet new people for lots of fuss and attention and loves to head out on walks. Kathka could live with older teenagers but would need to be the only pet in her home. She enjoys a quieter life these days, so a calm home where she can have her own space would be perfect.

If you think you could help Dogs Trust Leeds show that age is just a number by rehoming an older dog, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk