Dogs Trust: Could you offer one of these adorable dogs a forever home?

There's handsome American Bulldog, Major, friendly lad, Otis, ex-race dog, Eddie and little sweetie, Edie among them.
Could you give one a home?
1. Doughnut
Doughnut is a gorgeous Greyhound with a personality to match. Dogs Trust originally found him as a stray so not much is known about his background, but from just a few minutes in his company you can see he's a playful pup who loves a good fuss. He's a little wary of men at first, but after spending a bit of time with him he'll be giving you a paw in no time. Doughnut doesn't like being left alone for long so an owner who's around most of the time would be ideal for him. He's friendly with other dogs and can be paired with children over the age of 16.
2. Princess
Princess is a gorgeous pup who at the age of fifteen has found herself looking for a new home. Despite her age, Princess still has plenty of energy and loves going on walks and sniffing out a new adventure. She has a lovely calm temperament and after a few days getting to know you she'll be snuggled up on the sofa in no time. Princess needs an adult-only home and ideally would be the only pet in the house. She also suffers from a series of medical conditions however the veterinary team will assist her new owner in caring for this sweet pup.
3. Copper
Five-year-old Copper was found with a large open wound on his back end which was obviously very painful. He is now on the mend and on the look out for a new home. Copper is a shy dog initially and would need a quiet adult only home where he can get to know his new owners and they can get to know him. He will need an enclosed garden to play in and to house train him if needed. Copper is very foodie and so should train up easily. He can be worried around other dogs and will choose to avoid them if he can so will need to be the only pet in the home. Being a lurcher, Copper does have a prey drive and may chase small furies but this is typical of the breed. Once he has settled into his new home Copper should come out of his shell and start to flourish.
4. Edie
Edie is such a sweet girl who is great once she has a relationship with you, however she is very worried by unfamiliar people and takes time to build trust. Once there is a bond she is very interactive and affectionate. Unfortunately, she does not like being around other dogs so cannot share her home with any pets and must be walked in quiet areas where she won't have any coming up to her. She loves to play with toys and is good with training. Due to her nervous character, she needs a calm and peaceful home with adults only and at least one female, who will be around all the time initially. There must be few visitors to Edie's home generally (no visiting children at all) and none during her settling in period. She can't live next door to another dog and the area needs to be generally low dog populated. She'll need easy access to quiet walking routes as she isn't keen on travelling too far.