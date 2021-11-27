2. Bruno

Bruno is an absolutely stunning brown and white american bulldog who is friendly with everyone he meets. He's very active and he's looking for owners who can keep up with him and his antics. Although big in stature, Bruno is a sensitive chap and there are several things in life that worry him. Sudden noises and being left on his own are two such things, so he is looking for a home in a quiet environment with owners who will let him settle in his own time, and gradually build his confidence about being left on his own.