DWP issues cost-of-living payment reminder to families facing financial pressure after Christmas

With Christmas leaving many families financially stretched in January and February, there is some good news for around eight million households.

A cost-of-living payment will be made in the new year.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has issued a reminder about the payment, which is designed to help hard-pressed families with the rising cost of bills and food.

The £299 payment will be the final instalment of three, with eligible households benefiting by £900 in total over the past year.

The first payment of £301 was issued in last spring and the second payment of £300 landed in bank accounts in October and November.

The DWP has now confirmed that the third cost-of-living payment, of £299, will be paid to eligible households between February 16 and February 22, 2024.

People eligible are those receive low-income benefits or tax credits.

The DWP said there is no need to contact them to apply as the money will be paid automatically. People who receive one of the following benefits or tax credits will be eligible for the payment:

*Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

*Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

*Income Support

*Pension Credit

*Universal Credit

*Child Tax Credit

*Working Tax Credit