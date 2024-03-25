Easter in Wakefield: 22 things to do with the kids this Easter across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

1 . Dragon Egg Week at Pontefract Castle

The Easter Dragon Egg Hunt at Pontefract Castle is back for another year, and better than ever! Help Ilbert the Dragon find all his eggs on a special trail from March 23 to April 1. Join in with different dragon activities throughout the week, including craft activities, storytelling and games. The Castle will also host the Great Big Dragon Parade on March 28 where children are encouraged to dress up as a dragon. (Image: Kyte Photography) Photo: Kyte Photography