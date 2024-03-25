Easter in Wakefield: 22 things to do with the kids this Easter across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

With the Easter holidays vast approaching, and the weather slowly improving – its the perfect time to plan a family day out.
From numerous egg hunts at local markets to lamb feeding at Horncastle Farm, there is something for everyone across the district this Easter.
1. Dragon Egg Week at Pontefract Castle
The Easter Dragon Egg Hunt at Pontefract Castle is back for another year, and better than ever! Help Ilbert the Dragon find all his eggs on a special trail from March 23 to April 1. Join in with different dragon activities throughout the week, including craft activities, storytelling and games. The Castle will also host the Great Big Dragon Parade on March 28 where children are encouraged to dress up as a dragon. (Image: Kyte Photography) Photo: Kyte Photography
2. World Coal Carrying Championships
Gawthorpe will once again host the prestigious World Coal Carrying Championships on Easter Monday (April 1) - where runners carry coal sacks over a distance of 1.1km. The event is split into thrree races: the men's, women's and children's. Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Easter Egg-stravaganza at Wakefield Market
Join Wakefield Market (on Teall Way) for a cracking Easter Egg-stravaganza on March 30 from 10am! Take part in free Easter themed crafting activities and explore a variety of market stalls as you hunt around your local Market for eggs in an Egg Hunt, and participate in other Easter-themed activities. Photo: SolStock
4. Lamb Feeding at Horncastle Farm
Until April 7, visitors at Horncastle Farm can take part in a unique and memorable lamb feeding experience, where you can bottle feed some adorable lambs. A ticket is required for all who wish to partake in the bottle feeding experience - with feeding times at 10am, 1pm and 4pm. Photo: Scott Merrylees